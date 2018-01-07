Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lewis Macleod has revealed he never injured himself after tripping over a twig at training as he aims to make 2018 his year.

The former Rangers man has struggled with injuries since signing from the Glasgow giants in January 2015 and has made just 17 appearances in his three years at Brentford .

That included a spell of 13 months out injured after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament against QPR in 2016 before making his return to the Bees line-up in December's 3-1 win over Fulham as a second half substitute.

Ex-boss Mark Warburton said back in 2015 that one of his set backs included tripping over a twig at the training ground, but Macleod has said that didn't happen and that a dip in the ground on Jersey Road was what set him back.

He said: "I'm feeling good and I feel like I'm doing good in training so hopefully I can get more game time on the pitch and in the league.

"I was just back from a hamstring injury and part of the training ground had a dip in the ground, so basically there was a dip in the grass and I was doing straight line running and I put my foot in one of the holes and that was when my hamstring went.

"They're fine now, I feel good and very focused on things, it's just good to be back playing."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .