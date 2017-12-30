The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith has named an unchanged starting XI to face Sheffield Wednesday from the side that beat Aston Villa by two goals to one.

The only changes are on the bench with forward Ollie Watkins and full back Josh Clarke replacing Ilias Chatzitheodoridis and Mads Bech Sorensen on the bench.

It means Alan Judge retains his place in the matchday squad and he could yet make his return to first team action this afternoon after suffering a broken leg at Ipswich in April 2016.

The full teams are below.

Brentford: Bentley, Yennaris, Mepham, Bjelland, Woods, Sawyers, McEachran, Canos, Vibe, Jozefzoon.

Substitutes: Daniels, Macleod, Maupay, Watkins, Mokotjo, Judge, Clarke.

Sheffield Wednesday: Wildsmith, Palmer, Loovens, Pudil, Fox, Wallace, Hutchinson, Butterfield, Reach, Rhodes, Nuhiu.

Substitutes: Dawson, Hunt, Jones, Joao, Matias, Abdi, Venancio