Ollie Watkins is a doubt for Brentford's clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with a foot injury.

Henrik Dalsgaard and John Egan will also miss the game with a heel and head injury respectively.

There is better news on the injury front as full back Josh Clarke has returned to full training and is available for selection.

Also, Chris Mepham and Andreas Bjelland are both available after suffering cuts in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa, while Alan Judge could also keep his place in the squad.

