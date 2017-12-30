Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of the final Brentford game of 2017 as Sheffield Wednesday visit Griffin Park.

The Bees go into the game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win at Norwich City last Friday before a win by the same scoreline over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Owls, on the other hand, were beaten by Middlesbrough at the start of the festive period, a result that saw Carlos Carvalhal leave the club, before claiming a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

You will be able to follow all the action in our live blog. We'll have team news at 6.30pm and the match kicks off an hour later.

This page will update automatically so there is no need to hit the refresh button so sit back, relax and enjoy our coverage of Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday.