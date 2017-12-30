Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of the final Brentford game of 2017 as Sheffield Wednesday visit Griffin Park.
The Bees go into the game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win at Norwich City last Friday before a win by the same scoreline over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.
The Owls, on the other hand, were beaten by Middlesbrough at the start of the festive period, a result that saw Carlos Carvalhal leave the club, before claiming a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
Atdhe Nuhiu is in the Sheffield Wednesday team as they look to have a bit of height up front. Defending set pieces has been a weakness of Brentford’s so far this season.
No surprise to see an unchanged starting XI but good to see Ollie Watkins and Josh Clarke back on the bench. No player deserved to lose their place after the performance against Villa. I’m sure Dean Smith would have considered changes but, on balance, he felt that keeping the same side was the best thing to do.
Brentford team
Sheffield Wednesday team
What does Dean Smith make of Sheffield Wednesday?
More from Canos
