Hello and welcome to live updates of the FA Cup third round tie between Brentford and Notts County.

The Bees are poised to make several changes from the side beaten 3-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers with Dean Smith shuffling his pack.

Alan Judge will be on the bench as he looks to make his first team return since suffering a broken leg against Ipswich in April 2016.

Emiliano Marcondes is also set for his first appearance after joining from FC Nordsjaelland having been an unused substitute at Wolves.

There is also likely to be a first start for Lewis Macleod, who has been limited to two substitute appearances since returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in the 2-0 win over QPR in 2016.

