Alan Judge makes his return to the matchday 18 for the first time in 18 months as he is named amongst the substitutes.

The Bees have made two changes from the side that beat Norwich by two goals to one with Josh McEachran replacing Kamo Mokotjo in midfield.

Sergi Canos also returns to the side, with Ollie Watkins dropping out of the squad completely.

John Egan's absence means Chris Mepham retains his spot in the centre of defence.

Elsewhere, Scott Hogan starts for Aston Villa and makes his first return to Griffin Park.

Brentford: Bentley, Yennaris, Mepham, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, McEachran, Sawyers, Jozefzoon, Vibe, Canos.

Substitutes: Daniels, Macleod, Maupay, Mokotjo, Judge, Chatzitheodoridis, Sorensen.

Aston Villa: Johnstone, Hutton, Chester, Elphick, Taylor, Snodgrass, Whelan, Jedinak, Adomah, Grealish, Hogan.

Substitutes: Steer, De Laet, Elmohamaday, Bjarnason, Hourihane, Onomah, Davis.