Brentford take on Aston Villa at Griffin Park this evening as they look to follow up on their positive result at Norwich on Friday.

Right backs Josh Clarke and Henrik Dalsgaard are doubts due to ankle and heel injuries respectively, while centre back John Egan missed Friday night's game with illness.

Nico Yennaris thrived at full back in the pair's absence, although his best position is in the midfield, while Chris Mepham was superb in the middle giving Dean Smith a selection headache.

What do you think the Brentford chief should do?

