Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of the Boxing Day meeting between Brentford and Aston Villa at Griffin Park.
The Bees go into the game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win at Norwich City on Friday, while the Villans were pegged back to 2-2 by Sheffield United on Saturday evening.
Dean Smith's side will be looking to continue their unebaten run against Steve Bruce's outfit having drawn twice at Villa Park in the last two seasons, while claiming glory on January 31 earlier this year.
That’s it. Brentford win! Fantastic performance,
Two minutes left. Hurry up time. Offside flag kills a Villa attack.
Villa think they have the ball in the net but the referee’s watch doesn’t ping
Mepham has been off for a nose bleed. SIX minutes added time.
Elmohamady comes on for Elphick. Bjelland looks in trouble here
Neal Maupay replaces Lasse Vibe
Davis goes close for Villa but his header is mercifully wide of the goal.
Lasse Vibe fires wide from 20 yards. CLose to a third. Just over 15 minutes remain.
Mokotjo replaces McEachran.
It deflects over for a corner. That goes over everyone and out for a goal kick.
Villa win a free kick in a dangerous area. 20 yards out of goal.
The corner comes to nothing
Sergi Canos has caused Villa problems all evening and he’s seen his shot deflect onto the bar.
That is brilliant from Chris Mepham. Villa on the break and he makes a perfect challenge to win the ball back.
GOAL! VIBE RESTORES BRENTFORD'S LEAD
Brentford win a corner and it’s a scramble. Lasse Vibe is there to turn the ball home. Bees back in front. Can they hold onto it this time.
The water is starting to rest on the surface which will make things tricky.
Josh Onomah fires wide when well placed.
Sergi Canos goes charging at goal. His effort is deflected behind, just
We’re back underway
McEachran’s free kick is dropped by Johnstone but then cleared. That’s the final actrion of hte half.
Bees free kick in what could be the final action of the half
Three minutes added in the first half
Barbet booked for a good old fashioned slide tackle on Alan Hutton. Villa free kick is cleared.
Hogan has the ball in the net but the flag was up and the whistle had already gone.
Josh McEachran takes a yellow card to halt a Villa counter attack.
Yoann Barbet’s cross is curling in and Johnstone spills it but gathers at the second attempt.
Villa level
Josh Onomah levels the scores as he heads home Scott Hogan’s cross. Villa’s best move of the game.
A well worked corner nearly pays off for the Bees but Jozefzoon is flagged offside.
Villa have been stung and are trying to quickly get back onto level terms.