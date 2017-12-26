Video Loading

Hello and welcome to GetWestLondon's live coverage of the Boxing Day meeting between Brentford and Aston Villa at Griffin Park.

The Bees go into the game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win at Norwich City on Friday, while the Villans were pegged back to 2-2 by Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

Dean Smith's side will be looking to continue their unebaten run against Steve Bruce's outfit having drawn twice at Villa Park in the last two seasons, while claiming glory on January 31 earlier this year.

You will be able to follow all the action in our live blog. We'll have team news at 6.30pm and the match kicks off an hour later.

This page will update automatically so there is no need to hit the refresh button so sit back, relax and enjoy our coverage of Brentford vs Aston Villa.

Tom Moore

That’s it. Brentford win! Fantastic performance,

Tom Moore

Two minutes left. Hurry up time. Offside flag kills a Villa attack.

Tom Moore

Villa think they have the ball in the net but the referee’s watch doesn’t ping

Tom Moore

Mepham has been off for a nose bleed. SIX minutes added time.

Tom Moore

Elmohamady comes on for Elphick. Bjelland looks in trouble here

Tom Moore

Neal Maupay replaces Lasse Vibe

Tom Moore

Davis goes close for Villa but his header is mercifully wide of the goal.

Tom Moore

Lasse Vibe fires wide from 20 yards. CLose to a third. Just over 15 minutes remain.

Tom Moore

Mokotjo replaces McEachran.

Tom Moore

It deflects over for a corner. That goes over everyone and out for a goal kick.

Tom Moore

Villa win a free kick in a dangerous area. 20 yards out of goal.

Tom Moore

The corner comes to nothing

Tom Moore

Sergi Canos has caused Villa problems all evening and he’s seen his shot deflect onto the bar.

Tom Moore

That is brilliant from Chris Mepham. Villa on the break and he makes a perfect challenge to win the ball back.

Tom Moore

GOAL! VIBE RESTORES BRENTFORD'S LEAD

Brentford win a corner and it’s a scramble. Lasse Vibe is there to turn the ball home. Bees back in front. Can they hold onto it this time.

Tom Moore

The water is starting to rest on the surface which will make things tricky.

Tom Moore

Josh Onomah fires wide when well placed.

Tom Moore

Sergi Canos goes charging at goal. His effort is deflected behind, just

Tom Moore

We’re back underway

Tom Moore

McEachran’s free kick is dropped by Johnstone but then cleared. That’s the final actrion of hte half.

Tom Moore

Bees free kick in what could be the final action of the half

Tom Moore

Three minutes added in the first half

Tom Moore

Barbet booked for a good old fashioned slide tackle on Alan Hutton. Villa free kick is cleared.

Tom Moore

Hogan has the ball in the net but the flag was up and the whistle had already gone.

Tom Moore

Josh McEachran takes a yellow card to halt a Villa counter attack.

Tom Moore

Yoann Barbet’s cross is curling in and Johnstone spills it but gathers at the second attempt.

Tom Moore

Villa level

Josh Onomah levels the scores as he heads home Scott Hogan’s cross. Villa’s best move of the game.

Tom Moore
Tom Moore

A well worked corner nearly pays off for the Bees but Jozefzoon is flagged offside.

Tom Moore

Villa have been stung and are trying to quickly get back onto level terms.