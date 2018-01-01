Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lasse Vibe believes Wolverhampton Wanderers are the best team Brentford have played this season but sees no reason why they can't go and win at Molineux.

The Bees are going into the contest on the back of three straight wins over Norwich, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

Wolves are 10 points clear at the top of the table and are the overwhelming favourites to win promotion but the west Londoners know they have the quality to claim victory.

Vibe said: “Why can't we go there and win? It's going to be a tough game. They are the best team we've played. We're going into it with confidence.”

Brentford were made to work hard for time on the ball in the opening exchanges on Saturday but the moment Sheffield Wednesday backed off a touch, the Bees swamed all over them.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“I think they showed in the first 20 minutes they were capable of closing us down but as we kept doing it they gave us half a yard and then it was over.

“Myself, Flo and Woodsy had three great chances that we didn't take. We could have been 2-0 or 3-0 up at half time.”

But it was Vibe's goal that proved to be the difference in the first half as he fired home after great football from the Bees. It was his sixth strike in five games and will only serve his World Cup bid well.

“We'll see about the World Cup but I want to do as well as I can,” he added.

“It was a great bit of play from Nico and Flo down the right hand side. Nico gave me the ball and I think I showed good composure and put it in the back of the net.”