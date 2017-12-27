The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lasse Vibe knows that Brentford's season is in the balance and they harbour greater ambitions than just staying in the division.

Steve Bruce caused consternation amongst the Bees support when he suggested that the club's main expectation is survival.

But for Vibe and co, a play-off place is the target and he sees the Christmas period as a great chance to move into the mix.

He told Sky Sports: “I think this time of the season where it's in the balance. With a few wins, we can get up there. We're not aiming to stay in this league. We want to compete.”

Vibe continued his fine scoring run, banishing memories of his difficult, injury hit start to the season, as he bagged his fifth goal in four games.

He also paid tribute to Sergi Canos, who was named as man of the match by Sky and the Brentford supporters.

The Dane added: “I've been out injured for long period. It's hard to come back all the time.

“Consistency is the thing but it was a brilliant performance from Sergi. We just wanted to feed him as he was on fire.”