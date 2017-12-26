Lasse Vibe has backed Scott Hogan to silence the Aston Villa boo boys but will, naturally, be hoping it comes after Boxing Day.
The former Brentford striker has had a difficult time of things since making a big money move to B6 last January, struggling with injuries.
But he is still a popular former team-mate at Griffin Park and Vibe will be pleased to see him again.
He said: “It'll be nice to see him again. He's obviously at the other end of the pitch so we won't see much of each other.
“He'll be looking forward to seeing us. I know how it is when you get in and out. You may not take your first chance and it's a mental factor. He's a good player and will come through that.”
Villa are looking like a side capable of pushing for automatic promotion and Vibe knows they will provide a stern test on Boxing Day.
“In the last couple of months, they've been looking more like a Steve Bruce team. With the massive signings they've got a tremendous squad. They're performing well as a team,” he added.
“It's going to be a different game (to Norwich). They've got a different organisation. We've shown over the last few months that we've lost two in 16.
“We've got to remember we're a good team but we'll have to handle it differently.”