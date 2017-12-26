Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lasse Vibe has backed Scott Hogan to silence the Aston Villa boo boys but will, naturally, be hoping it comes after Boxing Day.

The former Brentford striker has had a difficult time of things since making a big money move to B6 last January, struggling with injuries.

But he is still a popular former team-mate at Griffin Park and Vibe will be pleased to see him again.

He said: “It'll be nice to see him again. He's obviously at the other end of the pitch so we won't see much of each other.

“He'll be looking forward to seeing us. I know how it is when you get in and out. You may not take your first chance and it's a mental factor. He's a good player and will come through that.”

Villa are looking like a side capable of pushing for automatic promotion and Vibe knows they will provide a stern test on Boxing Day.

“In the last couple of months, they've been looking more like a Steve Bruce team. With the massive signings they've got a tremendous squad. They're performing well as a team,” he added.

“It's going to be a different game (to Norwich). They've got a different organisation. We've shown over the last few months that we've lost two in 16.

“We've got to remember we're a good team but we'll have to handle it differently.”