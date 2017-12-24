The video will start in 8 Cancel

Lasse Vibe was tightlipped when questioned about his future at Brentford.

The Dane is out of contract at the end of the season and no talks have taken place as of yet over an extension.

And reports have suggested that the Bees may look to sell the striker in the January transfer window.

But when asked if there was anything he could say about his situation, Vibe replied: “I've got no comments related to that. I'm very happy here and that's how it is.”

The 30-year-old is a fans' favourite at Griffin Park and has his name regularly sung on the terraces.

And when pushed as to whether he would be content signing a new deal, he added: “I'm open for anything but I'm focused on playing football.”

Vibe, who has had an injury hit season, has four goals which have all come in his last three appearances.