Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers has been nominated for the SkyBet Championship player of the month title for December.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international had a superb December, scoring twice and setting up further goals with some intricate passing, notably for Lasse Vibe's second against Norwich.

Sawyers' work-rate has been much improved and he has silenced the majority of his doubters with his fine form.

The reasons for his nomination read: “The controlling influence behind Brentford’s climb into mid-table.

“An imaginative passer of the ball, his reading of the game allows Brentford to weave patterns on the pitch. His two goals included a lovely driven finish against Aston Villa.”

Sawyers rivals Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson, Leeds defender Pontus Jansson and Bristol City striker Jamie Paterson for the award.

Despite a strong December, which saw Brentford beat Fulham, Norwich, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday Dean Smith was not nominated for the manager award.

The winners will be announced at 6am on January 12 2018.

