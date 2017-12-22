The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have made five changes for their Friday evening game with Norwich, two of them forced.

Nico Yennaris comes in for the injured Josh Clarke, while Chris Mepham replaces captain John Egan, who had travelled with the squad. The former Arsenal man will also captain the side.

Lasse Vibe comes into the starting XI with Neal Maupay dropping to the bench as Dean Smith shuffles his pack.

Kamo Mokotjo replaces Josh McEachran with the former Chelsea man taking his place amongst the substitutes.

Sergi Canos will have to wait for his Carrow Road return as Florian Jozefzoon starts in his stead with the Spaniard watching on from the sidelines, for now.

Brentford: Bentley, Yennaris, Bjelland, Mepham, Barbet, Mokotjo, Woods, Sawyers, Watkins, Vibe, Canos.

Substitutes: Daniels, Canos, McEachran, Maupay, Ilias, Sorensen, Macleod.