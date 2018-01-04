Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has confirmed that he will make changes to his side for Brentford's FA Cup game with Notts County.

The Bees have had an intensive Christmas period and the cup competition presents the west Londoners with a chance to mix and match.

But that doesn't mean the head coach is going to make wholesale changes but he will look at the energy levels of his squad.

He said: “Any game we go into is about winning the game first and foremost. We will make some changes but it's more to do with the fact that some of the players are spent in what we've put into the last four games. Some players will have to replace them.”

Smith admitted that the festive fixtures which saw the Bees beat Norwich, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday before suffering a reverse at Wolves has taken a lot out is squad.

He added: “It's taken a lot out of them. I won't be the only coach saying it. I won't complain about the festive fixtures though.

“Footballers are pro athletes paid to play games. It takes a lot out of them. The expectations of physical output we have on them, they should be tired.

“We'll patch them up as best as we can but we've also got players who are waiting on the sidelines to get minutes as well.”

The head coach name-checked Luke Daniels when questioned about how a cup run can give him an opportunity to give other members of his squad minutes, suggesting that Dan Bentley is set to be rested.

He explained: “We're hoping so. Luke Daniels hasn't played many minutes over the season so it's an opportunity for the players to get the minutes.

“He did ever so well in the league cup this year against QPR and AFC Wimbledon. It's competition where last year we put in a good performance against Eastleigh and then we had a really tough game against Chelsea.

“We're looking for the same again. Notts County will not be easy. They're having a great season and it'll be very tough.

“They've been fantastic this season. They've got good experienced players and they'll give us a test. We have to play to our strengths."

