Luke Daniels is backing himself to step up to the plate as Brentford's number one - if the call from Dean Smith comes.

The 30-year-old signed for the Bees on a free transfer in May 2017 as back up to Dan Bentley and has so far made just the four appearances for the Griffin Park outfit.

The current number one, Bentley, went through a rough period before the turn of the year but Smith kept faith in the keeper, but Daniels is backing himself to be ready if his manager does decide to call upon him in the coming weeks and months.

He said: "It's one of them, when you lose a game you always over analyse things and I'll no doubt do that again but it's good to be back out playing and hopefully it's put in the manager's mind that I am available and ready to go.

"I always feel like I've put myself in a position where, if the manager decides he will play me, I'm always there and available so it's just up to me.

"I work hard in training every week and make sure that I'm ready if called upon."

