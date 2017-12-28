The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ollie Watkins is a doubt for Brentford's clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with a foot injury.

The former Exeter man missed the win over Aston Villa after failing a late fitness test and did not train with the first team squad on Thursday.

Ollie Watkins has been jogging today so I'm hopefully he'll train tomorrow and be available.

There is better news on the injury front as full back Josh Clarke has returned to full training and is available for selection.

“Josh Clarke has trained today so he should be available,” Smith added. “It gives us the option at right back or left back with Josh.

“We don't have to worry about his fitness as he's only been out for a couple of weeks. It gives us a nice option to have.”

Henrik Dalsgaard and John Egan will miss the game with a heel and head injury respectively.

“Henrik has trained today but the game will come too quickly for him,” Smith confirmed.

“John is not available. He's under a doctor's care as it's his second mild concussion of the season so I'm not sure he's going to be right for Saturday.”

There is better news as Chris Mepham and Andreas Bjelland are both available after suffering cuts in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

“Chris Mepham's hooter is okay and Andreas has got four stitches in an eye cut but he should be fine as well,” the head coach added.

“Chris only had to look at myself and Steve Bruce and he'd have got that point. You're going to get bumps and bruises.”