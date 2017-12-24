Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford will go into Christmas Day sitting in 12th place in the Championship at the halfway stage but much closer to the top six than the bottom three.

The Bees had a shocking start to the season that saw him winless up until mid-September when they claimed a 3-0 win at Bolton.

However, they have improved their form and have become a difficult side to beat since the dark days of August and September.

Brentford produced superb performances in the 3-1 win over Fulham and again at Norwich on Friday night to come away with a 2-1 win.

But there have also been difficult moments such as the late collapse 2-2 draw with QPR and the defeats in the early stages of the season.

Below we review the good and the bad of the season so far.

The positives

To me, the best thing about Brentford's season is they have once again proven that they can sell players and still be a force in the second tier.

It was easy to write the Bees off after Jota, Harlee Dean and Maxime Colin left for Birmingham at the end of the summer window.

But, the simple fact of the matter is the west Londoners are 14 points and 12 places above Steve Cotterill's side.

Watching the Bees is never dull and I often see comments that they're the perfect team to have on a 'both teams to score' bet.

Certainly, getting a ticket at Griffin Park good value for money when it comes to entertainment.

There is also a feeling that this team is going to get better and better as they gain experience and share the experiences. Whether promotion happens this season or not, you still get the feeling that Brentford are a club on an upward trajectory, especially with building work set to start on Lionel Road in 2018.

The negatives

My over-riding emotion about the season so far is 'what could have been', especially with the Bees dropping so many points from winning positions.

If they had held on against Bristol City, QPR and Burton, and I don't think picking those three are unreasonable selections, then Brentford would have been just outside the top six going into Christmas Day.

Dealing with set pieces has been a weakness for the west Londoners so far this campaign and it something that Dean Smith will surely be trying to work out.

Missed chances have also cost the Bees, such as against Barnsley last weekend and the infamous Neal Maupay miss as well.

These things are fixable so the play-offs are not beyond reach but Brentford will have to go on a strong run of form to close the gap to the top six.

But that can't stop the nagging feeling of 'what if?'

Player of the season so far?

There's been no standout candidate for me so far this campaign. Last year, Harlee Dean was head and shoulders above everyone in my opinion.

You can make valid arguments for a host of players where the only dissenting argument is when someone suggests another player.

For me, if I had to name an individual, I would go for Josh Clarke.

My reason is simple. He's had to play four positions so far this season on both flanks and has impressed in all four. That takes a special talent.

If it was most improved player, then my vote would go to Romaine Sawyers.

He has been excellent so far this campaign and has come on a long way from where he was this time last year.

Opponents ranked

Aside from Wolves, this was a difficult task as there are a number of teams who have been similar against Brentford.

Some teams may have shown their true quality in patches but only Wolves have looked completely at ease dealing with Brentford.

So, here's my table of opponents and how they performed against the Bees (teams at the top may have had off days and teams at the bottom may have been more impressive in that 90 minutes). The only side I didn't see was Hull but I have spoken to a selection of fans to help place them.

1. Wolves

2. Fulham

3. Ipswich

4. Millwall

5. Hull

6. Cardiff

7. Sheffield United

8. Aston Villa

9. Preston

10. Nottingham Forest

11. Sheffield Wednesday

12. Barnsley

13. Middlesbrough

14. Sunderland

15. Reading

16. QPR

17. Bristol City

18. Derby

19. Norwich

20. Birmingham

21. Leeds

22. Burton

23. Bolton