Dean Smith believes Brentford fans have seen what he has long seen in Romaine Sawyers with his form for the club the season.

The midfielder was jeered by fans at times last season but has become vital in the way the Bees play this season with a string of impressive performances.

Smith worked with Sawyers at Walsall and made him his first permanent signing when he took over at Griffin Park.

And he paid tribute to his character after coming back from such an inauspicious start to life in TW8.

“I've never questioned his character as I've worked with him for a long time but people are starting to see his positives as well,” the Brentford boss said.

“I think he's played well all season. He's been very consistent. As good as I'm seeing him at the moment, with the goals he's creating and the work rate, he's also getting box to box and defending as well.