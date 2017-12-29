Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have lost just once in their last seven matches and are seven points off the play-off places in the Championship.

Manager Dean Smith believes the Bees can make a push for the play-offs this season, and he is not the only one.

Reporter Tom Moore recorded our Ealing Road Buzz podcast with a Bees fans Jordan Nugara and Connor McCabe following the win over Villa and the pair of fans are confident they can do it.

Nugara said: "I think we've got a very good chance. We have shown [against Villa] that we are on a par, if not better than some of the bigger teams in this division and if their expectations are to make the play-offs then why can't we?"

Moore then asked McCabe what he thought.

He said: "We have climbed up the table and hopefully we can keep that up. A lot of clubs come to us and think we're a small club and it's always nice to put them in their place!"

