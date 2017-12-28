The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith no longer considers Alan Judge an injured player and would have no qualms in putting him on the pitch if needed.

The Irishman, who suffered a broken leg in April 2016, was back on the bench on Boxing Day for the 2-1 win over Aston Villa, although he was an unused substitute.

The midfielder has been battling a cold and could be involved in Saturday's game against Sheffield Wednesday.

“We'll see. He's had the after effects of a cold but he's trained today. We'll have a look at it tomorrow before deciding,” he said.

“As soon as they train with me, they're not injured anymore. He's not an injured player. He's a fit player who needs minutes.

“We can't give him any at the moment as there aren't any B team games. He was fit and available and I'd have had no qualms putting on the pitch if needed.”