Dean Smith no longer considers Alan Judge an injured player and would have no qualms in putting him on the pitch if needed.
The Irishman, who suffered a broken leg in April 2016, was back on the bench on Boxing Day for the 2-1 win over Aston Villa, although he was an unused substitute.
The midfielder has been battling a cold and could be involved in Saturday's game against Sheffield Wednesday.
“We'll see. He's had the after effects of a cold but he's trained today. We'll have a look at it tomorrow before deciding,” he said.
“As soon as they train with me, they're not injured anymore. He's not an injured player. He's a fit player who needs minutes.
“We can't give him any at the moment as there aren't any B team games. He was fit and available and I'd have had no qualms putting on the pitch if needed.”