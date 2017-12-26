The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith is an outsider for the Sheffield Wednesday job, according to the bookies.

The Owls parted company with Carlos Carvalhal on Christmas Eve after a poor first half of the season for a side expected to mount a promotion challenge.

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca is the current favourite at SkyBet at 6/1 with former Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert second favourite at 5/2.

Names such as axed Middlebrough bosses Garry Monk and Aitor Karanka, ex Leicester manager Nigel Pearson as well as Slaven Bilic are also highly rated by the bookies.

Smith, on the other hand, is 25/1 for the job along with the likes of Roy Keane, Brendan Rodgers and Sven Goran Eriksson.

The Brentford head coach is popular with a section of Owls fans though, who have been impressed by the work he has done at Griffin Park with a limited budget.

But it appears as if the Yorkshire side will be looking elsewhere for their new boss.