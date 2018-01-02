The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford will not be treating their meeting with league leaders Wolves as a 'free game', Dean Smith has insisted.

The Bees head coach targeted nine points from 12 from the Christmas period, which he has already achieved.

However, that does not mean the Bees will throttle back at Molineux tonight with the only thing in Smith's mind being the three points.

“We don't see it as a free game. We have to go and try and win,” he said.

“We're going there as a form team. We've only lost two in 18 and it's something we want to continue.”

Wolves are nine points clear at the top of the Championship and victory tonight, having played a game less than their rivals.

And Smith is relishing the prospect of taking on the side he sees as their toughest opponents so far.

He added: “It's a good place to go and play. I said before the Christmas period that the run isn't tougher in this league.

“I said when we played them that they're the best team we've played. We're going there with a lot of confidence.”