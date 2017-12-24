The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith was full of praise for Nico Yennaris after he produced a strong performance at right back in the 2-1 win at Norwich.

The former Arsenal man has played in the midfield for the last couple of years and was required to fill in at full back after injuries to Josh Clarke and Henrik Dalsgaard.

And Smith lauded his performance as the mark of a great captain following the win.

He said: “I'm really pleased for him. It's not his favoured position but he came in tonight and played a captain's job tonight and led the team well.”

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Brentford have had all sorts of injury problems at full back with Rico Henry, Clarke and Dalsgaard out and Smith knows his side are very stretched at the moment.

He added: “We're very stretched. You only have to look at our team at the moment. Our left back is out for the season.

“We have a centre half playing at left back. We've got a young lad at centre half and a centre midfielder at right back. To perform so well is a credit to the players.”