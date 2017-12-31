The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith was delighted to see Florian Jozefzoon bag his second goal of the season in Brentford's 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Dutchman settled any nerves Bees fans may have had at 1-0 with 10 minutes to go after he curled home after Neal Maupay's unselfish pass.

And it completed a strong game for the forward, who has been in good form this season, without the return in front of goal.

Smith said: “I was pleased for him as he had a couple of chances he didn't quite take. It was a tough decision between him and Sergi who to bring off.

“I felt Flo was giving us an outlet. You've got Ollie Watkins to bring on, Kamo Mokotjo, Josh Clarke, Alan Judge. It was nice to be looking over my shoulder and see a strong bench.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Jozefzoon's end product has improved over the course of the season and he's starting to show the extent of his talents and it means Smith has options in wide areas given the form of Sergi Canos and Ollie Watkins.

The head coach added: “He's put in some good performances. He's improving his end product and he's got his finish.

“He's got a great understanding of the game. We all know his technical abilities. He understands the game and he's a very clever player.”