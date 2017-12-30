Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford head coach Dean Smith hailed his side's performance in the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday as the most complete performance of the season.

Bees goalkeeper Dan Bentley didn't have a meaningful save to make over the course of 90 minutes and goals from Lasse Vibe and Florian Jozefzoon were the difference as the west Londoners made it three wins from three.

Indeed, the scoreline could have been far greater as Joe Wildsmith kept the Owls in the game making some fine saves from Vibe and Woods, while the Dutchman missed from close range.

And Smith was delighted with how his side have performed over the Christmas period.

“That was as complete a performance as we've had all season with the added bonus of a clean sheet,” Smith said.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“We didn’t find our fluidity for the first 20 minutes but once we got the goal we moved up a level.

“I told the boys that I wanted to see how they reacted without the ball today and every time we lost it we won it back quickly and high up the pitch.”

Smith deserves credit for the fine work he has done at Griffin Park but instead gave praise to the club's structure.

He added: “For a few years we have had a way of playing, a style of football and method to our recruitment and that is the foundation.

“I don’t care whether I get the credit because I want my team to get the credit, but you only get credit when you win things and we haven’t won anything yet.”