The FA Cup has been derided as a second rate competition in recent years but Dean Smith believes teams make changes because of the intensity of the league competition.

Brentford are going into their tie with Notts County having had four gruelling Championship fixtures in the last two weeks and will likely have a much changed side.

There was a time where only the likes of Manchester United would rotate but now Championship sides are regulars at doing so.

The head coach has already confirmed he will make changes but believes it is more part of squad management than devaluing the competition.

He said: “I don't think it's the importance of the league but, with the intensity of the games in the Championship, it takes a lot out of the players.

“It does give you the chance to play some of the players who need minutes or rest players who need the rest.”

Smith's eye will be on closing the gap to the play-offs but he would love to have a lengthy cup run, given the riches and exposure the Bees can merit.

“We set out every season to finish in the top six. That's our bread and butter and we want to progress in cup competitions as well,” he added.

“Look at Bristol City, they've beaten a number of Premier League teams in the cup and their run in the league coincided with that so it can be very healthy.”

