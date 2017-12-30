Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith admitted Sheffield Wednesday are harder to prepare for after their decision to part company with Carlos Carvalhal.

Lee Bullen has taken temporary charge at the Owls and oversaw a 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

Brentford, though, are the side with momentum after winning their last two games and Smith is determined to keep hold of it.

“The difficulty is predicting how they're going to play. They made a few changes, I gather through injury. We'll see what squad they've got and how they'll play,” he said.

“We're certainly on track to get the two wins and good performances to match. They weren't vintage performances but we got the results.

“

It's really important and you have to ride with it when you've got it and slow everything down when you haven't got it.”

Carlos Carvalhal was relieved of his duties after the defeat to Middlesbrough, which also saw the end of Boro boss Garry Monk, and the Portuguese coach has already got another job at Swansea.

And Smith admitted it was a surprise to see the pair depart after the same game.

He said: “I'm surprised at the game when Middlesbrough won and Garry Monk lost his job and the next day Carlos lost his as well.

“They've been very steady as a club. They reached the play-offs in the last two years. They were beaten by Hull in the final and then by Huddersfield in the semi final.

“They've been there or thereabouts but haven't picked up results in the last two months or so.”

Expectations are high at Hillsborough and Smith believes that the pressure has told due to the money invested over the past few seasons.

He added: “It's been a while since Sheffield Wednesday have been in the Premier League. It's a bit different as Middlesbrough were there last year and were expecting to go straight up.

“I suppose with the funds available, they expect to be doing a lot better.”