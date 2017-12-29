Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith believes Chris Mepham is only starting to fulfil a bit of his potential and sees him going a lot further in the game.

The defender has impressed in his last couple of games against Norwich and Aston Villa and he is set to continue at the heart of the back four with John Egan's absence likely to continue.

And Smith believes he has all the characteristics to come through what can be a difficult period for a young player as they make the transition to senior football.

“I always felt he's got a lot of potential. He's starting to fulfil a bit of that now. The way his characteristics are and his behaviours are he will go a lot further,” he said.

“It's a difficult period. You're in and out of the team and get lost in that black hole and that's something as a football club we're aware of.

“That's something our coaching team and performance team make sure our players are ready to step in if needed.”

Mepham makes sure he does the simple things well and, for Smith, that is what he wants to see from his defender.

He added: “That's what for me football is about. He's doing the basics well. The fewer tackles he makes in a game shows me his positioning is very good.

“He's effective on the football as well and that's what you need from players.”

While all eyes have been on Mepham, credit must also go to Andreas Bjelland for providing guidance to the Welsh U21 international.

“I think Andreas has been very important to him. The experience he gives and the confidence he gives to Chris has been fantastic to his development,” Smith said.

“I think both of them were clashes of heads but it was the will to see the game out that was the most pleasing thing.

“They wanted to stay on and see the game out. The medical team did a good job of getting them strapped up.