Brentford B will face the likes of Manchester City, Glasgow Rangers and Swansea City in the second half of the season as well as making a tour of Ireland.

The Bees' development side have had an intensive schedule so far this campaign, which has included tours of Italy with both Milan giants beaten.

While the fixture programme is potentially going to be less intense, there are still exciting games lined up for the young Bees.

Brentford's head of football operations wrote on the club's official site: “This season we have played 27 games which is slightly more than the Category One teams who are also competing in the Checkatrade Trophy.

“The staff and I have discussed potentially slowing down the turnover of fixtures in the next quarter and putting more focus on the individual development of our players by increasing training minutes and availability.”

He added: “We have confirmed games against Manchester City, Glasgow Rangers, Swansea City, Reading and many others for the next half of the year.

“We have also just confirmed fixtures in Ireland against Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk before their first team league season restarts so that should be a very difficult challenge for our players.

“It will be similar to the fixture against Dundalk last year where the fitness levels of the opposition will be high and the players' experience will be better, but that’s the type of challenges we need to put the group closer to the first team.”

Chris Mepham graduated to the first team from the B side after the departure of Harlee Dean to Birmingham and has taken his chance since John Egan's injury.

And Rowan is keen to see at least one more progress into the first team squad.

He added: “Our aim for the season is to graduate two players to become first team players.

“We have already had one that has been promoted in Chris Mepham and I believe, with the quality of players, opportunities provided, and the close collaboration between the first team and B team technical staff, we should be able to achieve our aim if we continue to improve our ability to develop individuals and teams.

“The recent addition of Lars Friis can only support our strategy giving his experience within player development.”