Nico Yennaris believes he has settled back into the role of being Brentford's right back.

The midfielder has been drafted in at full back after the injuries to Henrik Dalsgaard and Josh Clarke.

And he has grown into the role once again, despite not having played it for the best part of two years.

He said: “It makes it easier when you've played there before. You have to do the basics right. I'm pleased with my performances but I'm happy that we've got two wins under our belt and we can build on this as well.

“I've played there in the past and it's one of those things. Once you know the game, you can make it easy for yourself.”

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Yennaris has also been captaining the side in the absence of John Egan and he is proud to be wearing the armband and try to lead by example.

He explained: “Any time I have to step in when Eags isn't fit or picked I'm happy to step in. It's an honour to be captain of the club and I can only try and lead the team by example. That's what I'm trying to do and getting three points every week.”

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Up next for Brentford is a Sheffield Wednesday side who parted company with Carlos Carvalhal on Christmas Eve.

Yennaris, though, doesn't care what is going on in Hillsborough and is only focused on picking up all three points.

He added: “We take it one game at a time and focus on what we have to do. We don't focus on other teams and their situations. In this league, anyone can beat anyone. We have to do the right thing.”