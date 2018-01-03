Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ollie Watkins admitted that Wolves were the better side and he was not happy with his personal performance.

Second half strikes from Ruben Neves, Barry Douglas and Diogo Jota were enough to give the runaway Championship leaders a convincing win with Dan Bentley making a string of fine saves to keep the score down.

Going forward, Brentford failed to muster up a shot on target and Watkins was left ruing his own display at Molineux.

He said: “I would say it was a case of being beaten by the better side. It was tough. It's not like they were invincible but I felt if we made a few better decisions on the ball, me personally, then I could have hurt them more.

“I don't think I turned up tonight so I'm going to have to look at my clips and go again.”

Brentford will have learnt a lot from last night and Watkins believes they can take that into a future game against a talented opposition.

He added: “I'd say so. Hopefully we can learn from this and when we do come up against a big side, we can see what we need to do.”

Overall, it has been a good Christmas period for the Bees as they picked up nine points from a possible 12.

Watkins explained: “We can take that as a positive. We've dug in against big teams and got good results. It's a shame we couldn't get anything tonight but we go on to Saturday.”