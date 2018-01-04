The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ollie Watkins is relishing the prospect of seeing Emiliano Marcondes and Alan Judge playing for Brentford.

The Dane completed his move to Griffin Park on a free transfer from FC Nordsjaelland at the start of January and is set to make his debut against Notts County on Saturday.

Watkins has only trained with him since the move was granted but he's already been impressed with what he has seen.

The forward said: “He's only had a couple of days training but looked sharp and I'm looking forward to playing with him.”

Judge, on the other hand, has been out of action for 20 months since a horrendous leg break suffered at Ipswich.

However, Dean Smith is looking to get him involved against his former club and Watkins can't wait to see him in action.

He added: “He's looked really good. Hopefully he can play this weekend. I've seen what he was like before he got injured and hopefully he can get back to that. I'm looking forward to seeing him play.”