Florian Jozefzoon trusted in his Brentford team-mates to continue creating chances after scoring a crucial second goal against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Bees had taken a first half lead through Lasse Vibe but Jozefzoon, along with the Dane and Ryan Woods all had chances to put the game to bed in the first 45 minutes.

Brentford fans, having seen their side drop 21 points from winning positions so far this season, were concerned before the Dutchman curled home with 10 minutes to spare to secure all three points.

“It's how we play. We'll create chances. It's nice to score but I should have scored earlier. We create chances and then you know the goal will fall,” he said.

“If you watched before the goal, we had good chances. We had counter attacks. We fought and got the W and that's the most important thing.”

Vibe grabbed his sixth goal in five games, while Romaine Sawyers continued his fine form so far this season and Jozefzoon paid tribute to the pair.

He added: “Lasse is a sniper. Romaine Sawyers is in great form as well. We never lose the ball if we play it to him. He's such an important player.”

Brentford go into 2018 sat in the top 10 and four points adrift of the play-offs and Jozefzoon's hopes for the year are to be working hard to reach his highest level and that of the team's.

“We still keep going and we take it game by game. It doesn't matter who we play. We just have to play football and try to get the W,” he explained.

“We'll take everything that comes. We don't know how high we can go but we'll do everything possible to reach our highest level.”