Brentford claimed a deserved 2-1 win over Aston Villa to maintain their place in the top half and close the gap on the sides at the top of the table.

When the Bees were gifted time on the ball they looked dangerous and Sergi Canos and Ryan Woods combined to set up Romaine Sawyers' opener.

However, Villa were able to level the scores soon after through Josh Onomah to make it 1-1 at the break.

Brentford, though, restored their lead after the break as Josh McEachran's corner was turned home by Lasse Vibe to give him a fifth goal in four games.

And they were able to hold on with Dan Bentley making a superb save towards the end of the contest to preserve all three points.

