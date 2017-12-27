Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford claimed a deserved 2-1 win over Aston Villa to maintain their place in the top half and close the gap on the sides at the top of the table.

When the Bees were gifted time on the ball they looked dangerous and Sergi Canos and Ryan Woods combined to set up Romaine Sawyers' opener.

However, Villa were able to level the scores soon after through Josh Onomah to make it 1-1 at the break.

Brentford, though, restored their lead after the break as Josh McEachran's corner was turned home by Lasse Vibe to give him a fifth goal in four games.

And they were able to hold on with Dan Bentley making a superb save towards the end of the contest to preserve all three points.

Below are five talking points to emerge from the game.

It's not how much you spend, it's how you spend it

Since Aston Villa were relegated to the Championship they have spent more on transfer fees than Brentford have in their entire history.

Yet, the Bees have picked up eight points out of a possible 12 against the Villans and, on the balance of those two games at Villa Park which ended in draws, could easily have had all of them.

Scott Hogan is a prime example of this. Brentford's play is based around possession and attacking at speed and the striker thrived on it.

Villa's play, based on the two games against the west Londoners this season, is much more ponderous and, with the way the Bees press, it limited Hogan's impact on the game, although he did set up the equaliser.

Their approach has been similar to Birmingham's in the summer – Supermarket Sweep. It's signing players on reputation and not, necessarily, on what is best for the team.

Brentford benefit from having a philosophy in place irrelevant of the personnel in place which means that, rather than asking 'why did we well him', the club ask 'why does it matter that he's gone?'

Hogan departs and Lasse Vibe steps up and delivers. Jota leaves and Ollie Watkins thrives in his stead. Harlee Dean moves on and Chris Mepham steps up brilliantly.

Too often clubs try and shove a square peg into a round hole but the Bees would only sign a player if they can fit into their setup. This is where they create the advantage over teams like Aston Villa.

Super Sergi

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Sergi Canos is a player that can get fans off their seats with his enthusiasm and desire and he was, to a certain extent, the difference between the two sides.

He gave Alan Hutton a torrid time all night and it was almost ironic when Villa fans sang that he was the Scottish Cafu.

It was also only the fifth time Canos has completed 90 minutes in red and white and there were certainly concerns over whether he'd have the legs to get through the game.

He did and credit to him for a fantastic performance once again.

A court date is coming

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Now, I'll admit I didn't expect to see Alan Judge on the bench against Villa and the fact is Dean Smith was pretty much obliged to put him amongst the substitutes due to Ollie Watkins' injury.

My understanding is Brentford had pencilled in Notts County as the game for Judge to make a return but it gave everyone a lift to see the Irishman on the bench.

It's been a long time for the 2015/16 player of the season and there was a rapturous cheer as his name was read out and he was given a standing ovation when he walked over to take his place amongst the substitutes.

Indeed, I can't wait to see Griffin Park rise to acclaim his return to on-pitch action.

Romaine's on a roll

(Image: Paul Burgman)

I don't understand how some individuals in the crowd continue to get on Romaine Sawyers' back.

He's been absolutely superb for Brentford this season and followed up his two assists at Norwich with a sublime goal against Aston Villa.

Fans should know that Sawyers is not going to be charging into tackles but instead uses his intelligence to win the ball back and drive the team forward.

When he's on form he makes the game look easy and the way he just passed his shot into the bottom corner was absolutely superb.

Dominant Defence

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Nico Yennaris is a midfielder filling in at right back. Chris Mepham was fourth choice centre back after Harlee Dean's departure. Yoann Barbet is a centre back playing on the left.

And, barring Aston Villa's equaliser, Brentford defended superbly throughout. Mepham continues to grow in confidence and is getting better and better.

Yennaris is a good right back and, as time went on, he gained in confidence at going forward while Barbet is doing an excellent job on the left.

Credit must also go to Dan Bentley who made a super save to deny Keinan Davis in the closing stages.