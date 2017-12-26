Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford made it two wins on the spin as they claimed a deserved win over Aston Villa.

The visitors made a stronger start but failed to test Dan Bentley's goal and the Bees needed time to get into the game.

However, when they did they showed their class as Sergi Canos and Ryan Woods combined to tee up Romaine Sawyers 20 yards out and the midfielder lashed his shot home.

Villa, though, were level soon after as Scott Hogan's cross was headed home by Josh Onomah.

Brentford, though, were the superior footballing side and caused the visiting defence all sorts of problems.

They had the lead as Josh McEachran's corner was not cleared and Lasse Vibe bundled the ball home from close range.

Villa had chances through Keinan Davies but he missed when well placed, while Dan Bentley made a fine save to deny the frontman in stoppage time.

Below are how the Bees rated.

Dan Bentley – Did everything he had to do with assuredness. Made a spectacular save in second half stoppage time. 8

Nico Yennaris – Started strongly and improved even moreso as the game went on 8.

Chris Mepham – Made some excellent tackles once again. John Egan will have a hard task winning his place back. 8.5

Andreas Bjelland – Has been the perfect partner for Mepham, guiding him through games and doing his job well. 8

Yoann Barbet – Another strong performance at left back. 7

Ryan Woods – Not up to his usual excellent standards but still battled well. 7

Romaine Sawyers – He keeps on improving and showed his class with a fine finish. 9

Josh McEachran – His best display of the season. 8

Sergi Canos – Superb all game and gave the Villa defence all sorts of problems. 9

Lasse Vibe – Had little service but when he had a chance he took it. 8

Florian Jozefzoon – Grew into the game as it went on. 7

Substitutes

Kamo Mokotjo – Did what he needed to do. 6

Neal Maupay – Not enough time N/A