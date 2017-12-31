Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford made it three Christmas wins from three as Sheffield Wednesday were the latest side to feel the force of Dean Smith's side.

Bees goalkeeper Dan Bentley didn't have a meaningful save to make over the course of 90 minutes and goals from Lasse Vibe and Florian Jozefzoon were the difference as the west Londoners made it three wins from three.

Indeed, the scoreline could have been far greater as Joe Wildsmith kept the Owls in the game making some fine saves from Vibe and Woods, while the Dutchman missed from close range.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

The result has lifted Brentford into the top 10 for the first time this season and they can now look at a four point gap to the top six.

