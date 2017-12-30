Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford made it three Christmas wins from three as Sheffield Wednesday were the latest side to feel the force of Dean Smith's side.

Bees goalkeeper Dan Bentley didn't have a meaningful save to make over the course of 90 minutes and goals from Lasse Vibe and Florian Jozefzoon were the difference as the west Londoners made it three wins from three.

Indeed, the scoreline could have been far greater as Joe Wildsmith kept the Owls in the game making some fine saves from Vibe and Woods, while the Dutchman missed from close range.

The result has lifted Brentford into the top 10 for the first time this season and they can now look at a four point gap to the top six.

Below are five talking points to emerge from another enjoyable afternoon at Griffin Park.

Improved game management

I know I wasn't the only person worried that Brentford would be made to pay for missed chances at half-time.

After all, it has happened on a number of occasions this season and the Bees had had enough chances to put the game to bed before the break. Joe Wildsmith was the difference between it being 1-0 and 4-0 in the first half.

As it was, they showed excellent game management through the second half as the Owls ventured forward to try and grab an equaliser.

And when Florian Jozefzoon scored with 10 minutes to go there was almost a sigh of relief from the home support.

It was a win that Brentford wouldn't have got at the start of the season and it shows confidence is flowing through this side now. Long may it continue.

Dealing with the aerial threat

Adthe Nuhiu's selection raised eyebrows amongst the Sheffield Wednesday fans and it was clear what Lee Bullen's tactics were.

Brentford have been vulnerable at set pieces and having a large target man in the box has caused them problems before, notably Matt Smith at QPR.

However, the back four of Nico Yennaris, Andreas Bjelland, Chris Mepham and Yoann Barbet dealt with the aerial threat superbly.

I can't recall a meaningful save Dan Bentley had to make across the 90 minutes and credit has to the squad for the way the Bees dealt with a good Sheffield Wednesday side.

They were able to show a different side to their game against the Owls and it lays down a marker that the Bees won't be bullied in the air.

Give Brentford an inch, they'll take a mile

Sheffield Wednesday had tried to counteract Brentford by staying tight to their front three but, the minute they slacked off slightly, the Bees made it count.

The Owls were having the better of the game in the first half prior to Lasse Vibe opening the scoring.

However, the Bees clicked into gear and started knocking the ball through the Owls at will. Once they had some space in which to work, they exploited gaps and started to dominate.

Even when a Brentford player played a loose pass, it was clear what the intention was but when it worked it was a joy to watch and I'd love to see the Bees at that level of synchronisation more often.

Crowd is on side

At the start of the season, there was much frustration, especially as Brentford weren't winning games.

Misplaced passes were met with groans from the crowd and it led to nervous atmospheres notably against Derby and Burton.

Now, misplaced passes are applauded because the intention is clear and it has rubbed off on the players.

They aren't afraid to make mistakes and they are taking more risks, which had been a valid criticism of them at the start of the season.

It has to be remembered that Brentford still are a young team and the squad will only be on an upward curve as they gain experience.

Target acquired

Dean Smith spoke before the festive fixtures that he was hoping for at least nine points from them.

The target has been achieved with a game to spare, even if it is a daunting trip to league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

I'm quite sure some fans will think that a point will be a good return from a trip to the best side in the division but the squad will not be going to Molineux with only three points on their mind.

There was always a feeling that this Brentford side had the quality to challenge at the top of the table and now they are proving it and three points in the Black Country will go a long way to doing so as well.

There's no doubt that this will be a difficult test, given how well they played against Bristol City with 10 men for most of the game.