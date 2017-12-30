The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford made it three wins out of three after they claimed a 2-0 victory over managerless Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls had made the better start to the game but it was the Bees who took the lead midway through the first half.

The west Londoners worked the ball around nicely and found Lasse Vibe with a sight of goal and he made the chance count with a fine finish.

Brentford had chances to make the game safe in the closing stages of the first half but Florian Jozefzoon, Vibe and Ryan Woods were all denied by Joe Wildsmith.

The Dutchman also missed from close range as the Bees pushed forward.

There were nerves in the second half as the Bees hadn't killed the game off but they were ended with 10 minutes to go when Florian Jozefzoon fired home after a fine counter attack to make it a fine week for Brentford.

Below are how we rated the Brentford players.

Dan Bentley – Did everything he needed to do between the sticks and was efficient about his business. 7

Nico Yennaris – Continues to impress at right back and got forward nicely. 7

Chris Mepham – Another excellent performance from the young defender. 8

Andreas Bjelland – Made a crucial header to keep the score at 1-0 in the closing stages. 8

Yoann Barbet – Another strong display at left back from the centre back. 7

Ryan Woods – A strong display from the midfielder once again. 8

Josh McEachran – He showed what he could do in the midfield, knocking the ball about. 8

Romaine Sawyers – He's in the form of his life and his range of passing is excellent. 9

Sergi Canos – A quieter game from the Spaniard but he still caused the Owls problems going forward. 7

Lasse Vibe – Give him a sight of goal and he'll take a chance. He's in fantastic form at the moment. 8

Florian Jozefzoon – Had two good chances to score which he missed but made the game safe late on with a fine finish.

Substitutes

Kamo Mokotjo – Strong performance from the South African as he came off the bench. 7

Ollie Watkins – Was lively when he came off the bench. 7

Neal Maupay – Not enough time to earn a rating. N/A