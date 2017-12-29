The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested in Yiewsley on suspicion of drugs and driving offences.

Nearby residents noticed a "heavy police presence" with multiple vehicles attending Apple Tree Avenue on Wednesday night (December 27).

A resident, who lives in the Yiewsley area, told getwestlondon: "There was a heavy police presence down Apple Tree Avenue. They were there in the evening time, for several hours."

Metropolitan Police confirmed a man was arrested in Apple Tree Avenue, at around 10pm, on Wednesday night (December 27).

A spokesman for the force said: "The man is currently in a west London police station arrested on suspicion of drugs and driving offences."

