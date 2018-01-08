The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 16-year-old stabbed in White City on Friday (January 5) remains in a critical condition, police say.

The teenager was seriously injured in Westway, near the junction with Bentworth Road , at around 5.45pm and taken to hospital.

Metropolitan Police told getwestlondon on Monday morning (January 8) that the victim, who suffered a stab wound, remains in a serious condition.

The attack is being investigated by police from Hammersmith and Fulham .

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the stabbing took place near a busy road which was congested at the time with rush hour traffic.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Following the incident a crime scene was set up around the area as police launched its investigation.

Sadiq Khan said at the start of the year that he wanted to "stamp out" knife crime after four people died in separate incidents over the New Year period.

Shortly after a senior police officer said: "Londoners need to pull together to tackle this issue ".

In November an anti-knife campaign was launched which aimed to persuade young Londoners that they are "too valuable to risk their lives by carrying a knife".

