The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 16-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed by a busy road in White City .

At around 5.45pm on Friday (January 5), Met Police was called to a report of a stabbing in Westway, near the junction with Bentworth Road.

Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound.

He was rushed to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition on Saturday (January 6).

A police spokesman said the stabbing took place near a busy road which was congested at the time.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

(Image: Google Maps)

Detectives from Hammersmith and Fulham are investigating and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or who has any information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 020 8246 2441 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .