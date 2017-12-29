The video will start in 8 Cancel

The doorman of a boutique Westminster bowling alley was violently attacked and sustained multiple cuts to his face and head.

Metropolitan Police was called to the incident outside All Star Lanes, in Porchester Gardens, at 2.45am on October 29.

The victim, aged 42, sustained slashes to the face and neck after a brief altercation.

He was taken from the scene to a central London hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

The Met on Friday (December 29) released images of three men it wants to speak to in connection with the attack.

Officers urge anyone who can identify any of the men in the pictures to come forward.

Detective Constable of the Serious Crime Unit in Westminster, Tom Aylward, said: "This was a shockingly violent attack on a door supervisor who was just trying to do his job."

He added: "There is no justification for such violence and it is only by good fortune that his injuries were not more serious.

"It is very important that these men are identified as soon as possible so that we can speak with them about the assault."

Anyone who can help identify the men pictured is asked to call Westminster CID via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

