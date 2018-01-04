Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neighbours are afraid to leave their homes in Yeading after a spate of crimes and antisocial behaviour in their road, according to one resident.

The woman, who lives in Maple Road, says youths have tried stealing mobile phones from pedestrians, damaged cars and attempted to break into a property.

She has been told of two knife-point robberies in an alleyway on a nearby road, and says she is now frightened to leave her home.

This was followed by a shooting in nearby Hobart Lane on December 21.

The woman, who does not want to be identified, said: “These incidents of late have made me a prisoner in my home or car. It is affecting my health and wellbeing as well.

“We’re all scared. We shouldn’t be frightened like this.”

One incident happened in the early hours of December 2. The woman told getwestlondon that a man was being harassed by a group of six or seven youths, who wanted to take his phone.

He ran into a block in Maple Road, and the youths moved on, but not before kicking and damaging several cars parked nearby.

Then on December 12 she was told by police that there had been an attempted burglary in a house on the street.

(Image: UGC TMS)

She added: “I have also heard about two knife-point robberies within the last month in the Maple Close alleyway, which really worries me as I walk through there all the time.”

She has asked Hillingdon Council to fit CCTV but says she was told “there isn’t enough need for it”, and that she has had “no interest” from the police or safer neighbourhood team.

“We are angry and frustrated at the lack of interest and empathy from our local authorities that have a duty to enable us to feel safe,” she said.

“This is de-valuing our area and our properties, increasing the cost of our home and car insurances and most importantly of all, is making us feel scared and unsafe to leave our front doors.

“We’re all scared and it just seems unfair.”

In response, the council said it is working with police to establish whether CCTV would be beneficial in Maple Close.

(Image: UGC TMS)

The spokesman added: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is paramount, and we deploy CCTV cameras to the areas where they are most effective.”

The Met say the whole of Yeading is encompassed by Operation Starbrook - a joint initiative between local police and council to drive out crime and improve the area.

This has led to a crackdown on drugs, with some suspected dealers evicted from homes, and others arrested.

The area has also received “significantly enhanced police patrols” and a new ward panel has been set up by local Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

The council will also hold an Action Day on January 12, when various agencies will attend the area and examine potential improvements such as CCTV, lighting, environment and waste disposal.

Police say: “As a result of this activity there has been a significant displacement of ASB and drug dealing away from Yeading and a consequent reduction in crime from its peak in the summer.”

