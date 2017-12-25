The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men were charged with murder on Christmas Eve as police continue their investigations into the death of a man in Hounslow.

Sebastian Szlaski, 35, and Darusz Badek, 18, were both charged on Sunday (December 24).

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's homicide and major crime command continue to investigate the case.

A woman and a man, both 29, have been bailed until a date in January pending further enquiries.

Szlaski and Badek are due to be appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (December 26).

Police await formal identification on man who has died.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact the Met Police incident room on 020 8721 4868, contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .