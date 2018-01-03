West London was hit by some of the strongest winds overnight as Storm Eleanor ripped across the country causing damage to trees and property.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds ravaged the capital late on Tuesday (January 2) and continued through the early hours of Wednesday, with gusts reaching a maximum of 73mph in Northolt.

The recorded figure was the seventh highest in the country and resulted in fallen trees across west London and caused delays to the Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines.

For the latest information on all the disruption follow our live updates below.

(Image: Harrow MPS)

