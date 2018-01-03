West London was hit by some of the strongest winds overnight as Storm Eleanor ripped across the country causing damage to trees and property.
Heavy rainfall and strong winds ravaged the capital late on Tuesday (January 2) and continued through the early hours of Wednesday, with gusts reaching a maximum of 73mph in Northolt.
The recorded figure was the seventh highest in the country and resulted in fallen trees across west London and caused delays to the Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines.
For the latest information on all the disruption follow our live updates below.
The stunning grounds of Fulham Palace have been closed to the public today as the heavy winds are expected to continue.
The cafe and palace itself are still open to visitors.
Hillingdon Police warning
Police in Hillingdon warn there are “many trees down across the borough” and advise caution from people travelling around this morning
This is how the storm developed
West London was battered by the storm throughout the night, but this is how it progressed across the country.
Firefighters out in action on Oxford Street
The London Fire Brigade were called out to New Oxford Street after sheeting from scaffolding began to come apart and fly in the heavy gusts.
Another fallen tree
Here is another fallen tree, in Acton which has ruined this driver’s morning commute.
Central London not spared
Even central London was hit by heavy winds last night as these barriers down on Bressenden Place, near Buckingham Palace, show.
They have now been removed from the road.
Stanmore road closure
Common Road in Stanmore is closed while the council remove a large tree which fell during Storm Eleanor
West London one of the windiest spots
The Met Office recorded winds as high as 73mph at Northolt at midnight on Tuesday (January 2).
Northolt ranked at 7 in the most windy places in the country according to Met Office records.
Great Dun Fell in the Pennines had the highest recorded winds overnight, topping 100mph.
Storm Eleanor
The latest storm to hit the UK this winter, Storm Eleanor, brought with it gusts of over 70 miles per hour and cause significant disruption.