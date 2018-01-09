The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roads surrounding a huge paint factory which caught ablaze on Monday night (January 8) remain closed the following morning.

Waterloo Road (westbound) at the junction of the North Circular Road was still shut during morning rush hour on Tuesday (January 9) after the "significant fire" which could be seen for miles across London.

Nearby road closures and access restrictions are in also place following the blaze.

Around 100 firefighters were sent to the blaze in Waterloo Road, Staples Corner, after a total of 99 callers reported the inferno on Monday night (January 8).

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "This is a significant fire at a paint factory off the North Circular which can be seen across London.

(Image: TfL)

"The fire completely destroyed the single storey building. Factory workers left before the Brigade arrived.

"There were no reports of any injuries. Firefighters will be at the scene throughout the night damping down pockets of fire."

Six fire engines and 30 firefighters remained at the scene the following morning (Tuesday January 9) damping down pockets of fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

All roads affected in Staples Corner

A406 (Westbound)

Apsley Way (All Directions)

Ballards Road (All Directions)

Coles Green Road (All Directions)

Waterloo Road (Westbound)

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.