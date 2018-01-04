The video will start in 8 Cancel

Southall Broadway was locked down by police after a suspicious package was discovered near the police station.

Uxbridge Road was closed between South Road and Park Avenue at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (January 3) while police dealt with the incident.

The package was later deemed non-suspicious but the road was closed for more than an hour while police carried out an investigation.

Shops and local businesses were cleared and police in Ealing warned members of the public to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

The incident was first reported at 6.28pm on Wednesday (January 3) and was stood down at around 7.40pm.

The road was reopened and traffic later returned to normal.

