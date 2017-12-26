The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters have issued a warning to keep candles away from Christmas trees after flat fire left two people hospitalised.

Part of a living room in a first floor flat was damaged in the blaze on Christmas Day (Monday December 25) in Onslow Gardens, South Kensington .

Those inside the property managed to flee the flames before firefighters arrived, and were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

London Fire Brigade ’s (LFB) investigators believe the cause of the fire was due to a candle being knocked over and coming into contact with a Christmas tree.

An LFB spokesperson said: "Candles are one of the most common causes of fire.

"It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything that can easily catch fire, including Christmas trees, Christmas presents and other Christmas decorations.”

The Brigade was called at 4.48pm and the fire was under control at 5.46pm. Two fire engines from Kensington and Fulham fire stations attended the scene.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

London Fire Brigade's top candle safety tips

Keep candles/tea lights away from curtains, furniture and anything else that can catch fire.

Keep loose clothing and hair away from candles/tea lights when they are lit.

Always place your candles/tea lights in a suitable fire resistant candleholder.

Make sure the candleholder holds the candle/tea light firmly and is on a flat and stable surface to stop it falling over.

Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed

Keep out of reach of children and pets.

